Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone (C) will coach Team Japeth in the PBA All-Star Game. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone understands why some fans and players are disappointed about the results of the PBA All-Star voting process, after a handful of cagers were left out of the pool.

The PBA unveiled the list of 24 players who topped the All-Star voting last week, with the Barangay Ginebra pair of Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson emerging as the top two vote-getters. They held the draft for their teams on Monday, with Thompson taking Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger with the first pick.

But even as the draft went on, there were still plenty of questions regarding the non-inclusion of certain players in the 24-man pool. Notably, players like Converge's Maverick Ahanmisi, NLEX's Don Trollano, and TerraFirma's Juami Tiongson were left out despite having solid seasons for their teams.

Ahanmisi, in particular, is putting up 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for a Converge team that has a 5-2 win-loss record in the Governors' Cup.

Speaking a day before the draft process was conducted, Cone said the disappointment was understandable but stressed that ultimately, the All-Star festivities are geared for the fans.

"It's a fans' game. It's for nobody else but the fans. The All-Star Game is for the fans, totally," said Cone, who will coach Aguilar's team in the All-Star Game.

"Yeah, you wanna reward those guys who are deserving, I think that's important. But basically, it's a fans' game, so I don't have anything wrong with fans picking the team," he added. "The fans are seeing the players that they wanna see."

He sympathized with the players who didn't make the cut, and revealed that he actually voted for Trollano and Ahanmisi. NLEX's Trollano is putting up 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while helping the Road Warriors build a 5-2 win-loss record.

"I thought Don Trollano deserved to be in. And, [Maverick] Ahanmisi had a really good, the way he's been playing. I tend to reward guys who are playing good now, right now. 'Cause they're playing well now," said Cone.

However, their non-inclusion doesn't mean that those who made it are not equally deserving, the Ginebra coach said. Moreover, Cone pointed out that this issue is not just a problem for the PBA -- even the results of the NBA All-Star voting is scrutinized by fans and analysts.

"There's always gonna be guys who are deserving who don't make it. Happens in the NBA, all the time, and in all sports. Whether it be baseball, football, basketball, soccer, it doesn't matter. All-Star teams always leave deserving players off," said Cone.

"That's just the nature of the All-Star. Not enough spots for everybody," he added.

Players who were "snubbed" from the All-Star Game have taken the results in stride.

Tiongson, who is averaging 23.3 points for TerraFirma, told reporters last week that he understood why he was not voted into the showcase by fans.

"I'm not that popular. Guys like me don't really win things like this. No hard feelings," said Tiongson, who added that he does not feel that he deserves an All-Star nod given his team's record. The Dyip are 2-5 in the conference.

Ahanmisi, for his part, said he does not want to take part in the event.

"No knock to the people that do want to be a part of it, but I’ve seen too many players deserving of it but they’re never in it, so I just don’t want to be a part of that," he said.

The PBA's All-Star festivities will take place in Passi City, Iloilo on March 12.

