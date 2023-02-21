Ifugao to host Laro ng Lahi in May

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), through its Women in Sports (WIS) program, tapped the provincial government of Ifugao to host the WIS Laro ng Lahi slated on May 26-29.

The PSC, as represented by the office of commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo, conducted an ocular inspection and coordination meeting with the Office of Provincial Governor Jerry Dalipog, C.E represented by Executive Assistant IV Agustin Calya-en last February 17 in Lagawe.

"Ifugao would like to strengthen their five regular sports, and we would like to help them," expressed WIS program oversight commissioner Coo.

"We are happy na pumunta ang PSC with regards to the program of commissioner Bong Coo. The province of Ifugao is really preparing for big events this year, with the PSC's help and assistance especially the sports equipment, iyan ang gusto ni Gov. Dalipog, para ma-improve 'yung sports program namin," said Calya-en after the coordination meeting.

The PSC-WIS is preparing to include muay, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo and wrestling as proposed by the province. This is to help the LGU further develop their grassroots sports program.

Also, part of the Laro ng Lahi sportsfest are the 10 indigenous games of Ifugao like guyyudan, kadang-kadang sa bao, dopap dimanuk, munbayu, uggub, and among others.

"Majority of the games will be played by women and girls as we want to increase the number of female athletes and discover new talents to be part of our national training pool," disclosed Coo, the PSC's lone female commissioner and a Philippine bowling icon.

In April, the PSC will have an alignment meeting with the Ifugao workforce such as the local secretariat, medical, security, and officiating teams, to ensure a smooth hosting of WIS Laro ng Lahi in Lagawe .