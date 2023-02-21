Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo will look to put on a show when he competes in the Slam Dunk Contest during the PBA's All-Star festivities next month in Passi City, Iloilo.

The high-flyer from De La Salle University headlines the competitors for the Slam Dunk competition which also features NLEX's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Blackwater's Tyrus Hill, Phoenix Super LPG's Chris Lalata, and Converge's David Murrell.

The PBA is holding its All-Star Weekend after a three-year hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Slam Dunk competition is one of three side events for the festivities scheduled for March 9-12, with the league also set to hold a three-point shootout and a skills challenge.

The competitors in the three-point shootout are: LA Tenorio (Ginebra), Paul Lee (Magnolia), Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort), Aaron Black (Meralco), Gian Mamuyac (Rain or Shine), Roger Pogoy (TNT), Marcio Lassiter (San MIguel), Kevin Alas (NLEX), Juami Tiongson (TerraFirma), Baser Amer (Blackwater), Tyler Tio (Phoenix Super LPG), and Jerrick Balanza (Converge).

Big men will take the spotlight in the Skills Challenge, with Rain or Shine's Beau Belga set to defend his title in the event.

Challenging him are: Christian Standhardinger (Ginebra), James Laput (Magnolia), JM Calma (NorthPort), Raymond Almazan (Meralco), Dave Marcelo (TNT), June Mar Fajardo (San MIguel), Ganuelas-Rosser (NLEX), Joseph Gabayni (TerraFirma), Ato Ular (Blackwater), Larry Muyang (Phoenix Super LPG) and Justin Arana (Converge).

The All-Star Game will take place on March 12. The PBA will also hold a contest featuring the league's rookies, sophomores and juniors.