Badminton: Morada, Bernardo dominate men's doubles

Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo in action in the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alvin Morada and Christian Bernardo flexed their experience to set their men's doubles title bid in style in the 2023 Philippine Badminton Open, Tuesday at the Dragonsmash Badminton Center in Makati City.

The recently crowned 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge champions took down Deon Omaña and Mark Adrian Banaag, 21-7, 21-12, to move into the second round against Jerome Varquez and Nathan Chiu.

Elsewhere on the side of their draw, Allen Penute and Jeno Cariño pulled off an early upset over the duo of former national team standout Lanz Zafra and fellow National University student-athlete Zed Monterubio, 16-21, 21-16, 21-16.

The action intensified on the bottom bracket of the men's doubles, paced by second-seeds Julius Villabrille and Solomon Padiz Jr. later in the afternoon.

On the women's side, Shaynne Boloron and Palma Cruz of De La Salle University (DLSU) edged out Althea Fuentespina and Mica Airah Ibong of UP-Allied Badminton, 21-16, 21-17, to kick off women's doubles action in their side of the bracket, which includes top-seeds Alyssa Leonardo and Thea Pomar.

Taking care of the other side's start, Althea Princess Hernandez and Tia Kirsten Bualat of Whackers Badminton outlasted Jacqueline Pantoja and Katrina Togado of DLSU, 14-21, 21-15, 24-22.

Standing on their way if they go through are former UAAP standouts Airah Mae Nicole Albo and Lea Inlayo, and Andrea Hernandez and Susmita Ramos, as the second-ranked and third-seeded pairs, respectively.

Matches in the men's and women's doubles continue as of this writing in this tournament that is also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee. Also on deck are the men's singles third-round matches.

Catch the games live on PBAD-Smash Pilipinas' Facebook page.

