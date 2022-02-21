Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half at Footprint Center. Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA-best Phoenix Suns will have to do without point guard Chris Paul for as long as two months after the veteran was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, multiple outlets reported.

Paul was injured Wednesday when he hit his hand on the arm of the Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate. He went to Los Angeles for an MRI on Thursday then reported to Cleveland for NBA All-Star Game festivities.

Paul, 36, was expected to make an appearance in Sunday's All-Star Game but was not projected to play extensively.

"We're 48-10 and if we do miss some time I know the guys are going to hold it down," Paul said, per ESPN, before the extent of his injury was revealed. "There's always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now."

Paul has a history of hand and wrist injuries.

"I always want to play," Paul said. "When I felt that in my hand, I was mad for all types of reasons. Obviously, we're not going to (rush it). I'm going to try to heal as fast as physically possible. The second I'm able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing."

Paul has appeared in all 58 games this season for the Suns. He has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, while his 10.7 assists per game lead the league.

The Suns resume the regular season Thursday on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. An eight-week timetable would have Paul back for the start of the playoffs in April.