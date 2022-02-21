Minnesota Timberwolves's NBA player Shabazz Muhammad slam dunks during the NBA Basketball Game between Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves in Shanghai on October 8, 2017. File photo. Chandan Khanna, AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Just a day after an explosive effort against Barangay Ginebra, Orlando Johnson is reportedly on his way out as San Miguel Beer's import.

Quinito Henson of The Philippine Star reported Monday afternoon that the Beermen have acquired the services of NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad for the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla has yet to confirm the development as of posting.

Muhammad, 29, is reportedly set to arrive on Tuesday morning.

5-year NBA veteran Shabazz Muhammad arrives in Manila tomorrow morning to replace Orlando Johnson & will play for San Miguel Beer in PBA Govs Cup, he’s shown here with player agent Roger Jimenez pic.twitter.com/Xr2R2oiaH3 — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) February 21, 2022

The change comes even as Johnson showcased his capabilities on Sunday night against the Gin Kings, his former PBA team. Johnson put up 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and eight assists to power San Miguel to a crucial 110-102 victory.

It was a bounce-back performance for the American, who was held to just 12 points on 3-of-22 shooting when he made his debut against the TNT Tropang GIGA last Wednesday. San Miguel dropped that game, 96-81.

Muhammad, the 14th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Rookie Draft, played five seasons in the NBA, most of them with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He posted averages of 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assist per game in his NBA career.

He was originally supposed to play for the Meralco Bolts in the Governors' Cup, but had to withdraw due to personal reasons. Meralco went on to hire Tony Bishop as their reinforcement.

Muhammad will be San Miguel's third import of the conference. They originally hired Brandon Brown, who went 3-2 in his stint before being replaced by Johnson.

The Beermen (4-3) return to action on Wednesday against Phoenix Super LPG (4-3) at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.