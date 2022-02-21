San Miguel guard CJ Perez. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- As a member of the San Miguel Beermen, CJ Perez has yet to match the gaudy numbers he put up with the TerraFirma Dyip.

Perez, the top overall pick in the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, led the league in scoring as a freshman, putting up 20.8 points per game. He earned Rookie of the Year honors while also making the First Mythical Team and the All-Defensive Team.

In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, he put up a league-leading 24.4 points per game, although the Dyip managed just one win in the conference.

He was subsequently acquired by San Miguel in a controversial trade in February 2021. In his first conference with SMB, Perez averaged 15.8 points per game in the 2021 Philippine Cup. His dip in production was not unexpected, as Perez joined a powerhouse team that included six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and former scoring champion Terrence Romeo.

Midway through Perez's second conference with the storied franchise, his coach is optimistic that the 28-year-old guard is slowly but surely starting to live up to expectations.

"A lot of members of the team are expecting CJ, that he will be having a breakout game," said SMB coach Leo Austria after their 110-102 triumph against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday night in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Perez got the start in that game and put together his best effort of the conference so far, making nine of 18 shots for 23 points along with two rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

"It's hard for him to (reach) the expectation of the crowd, because of the depth of the team," Austria explained. "(We don't give) 38 minutes for a player, because of the substitution pattern namin. Our rotation can be 10 to 12 players."

Perez played 33 minutes against Ginebra and made the most of his time on the floor. He was also part of Austria's crunch time unit, and proved his worth by coming up with a crucial steal with just over a minute left that led to an Orlando Johnson dunk. The field goal effectively ended Ginebra's hopes of making a comeback.

"I think 'yung expectation sa kanya, nakita naman natin kanina eh," said Austria in praise of Perez's performance.

For the coach, what's crucial is the energy and hustle that Perez provides for San Miguel, even if he does not regularly put up huge numbers.

"'Yung energy niya, that's the reason why we want him," noted Austria. "Dahil energy seems lacking in us since noong three years back pa dahil 'yung wear and tear ng team namin."

Through seven games in the Governors' Cup, Perez is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.