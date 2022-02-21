PBA: Jeron Teng earns Player of the Week citation

Alaska guard Jeron Teng. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska's farewell tour in the PBA is off to a strong start, thanks in large part to the inspired play of star guard Jeron Teng.

Teng, 27, has elevated his level of play as he seeks to help the storied franchise end its stint in the PBA on a high note.

Days after the Alaska franchise announced that the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup will be its final conference in the PBA, Teng took charge and led the Aces to two crucial victories.

He did it in style, registering a new career-high in scoring en route to claiming the Cignal Play–PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 16 to 20.

Teng prevailed in a hotly-contested voting among the men and women that regularly cover the PBA beat, with TNT Tropang Giga's Mikey Williams and Magnolia's Adrian Wong also in strong contention for the weekly honor.

He averaged 18.5 points on 55% shooting in the past week, while also grabbing 5.0 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists on top of 1.5 steals in Alaska's wins over Rain or Shine and TerraFirma.

He was at his best against the Dyip, as Teng scored 14 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to spark Alaska's fightback from a 20-point deficit. They went on to grab a 102-97 win.

The Aces previously held off Rain or Shine, 80-74, as they claimed solo third place with a 5-2 card heading into the homestretch of their final PBA conference.

"Every game, we're inspired. We're doing it for the Alaska company, of course for boss Fred Uytengsu, and for all the players that played before us, the Alaska legends, the management, the coaches," said Teng, whom Alaska selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft.