Meralco head coach Norman Black. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Norman Black on Sunday became just the second coach in PBA history to surpass 700 wins, after the Meralco Bolts grabbed a hard-earned 93-88 win against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The triumph -- Meralco's fifth in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup -- gave Black 701 wins as a head coach in the PBA.

"I did not know that," a genuinely surprised Black said afterward when asked for his thoughts on his latest achievement.

"You say 701 wins in my PBA career? …Wow, that's a lot of wins," he added with a good-natured laugh.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone was the first coach in the PBA to surpass 700 wins and now has 970 in his career, highlighted by two Grand Slams and 23 championships.

Black, who began his coaching career in 1985, said this latest achievement meant just one thing.

"You know what it means, it means I've been around for a long time. I've been coaching for a long time," he said.

Black started as a player coach before shifting to coaching full time for San Miguel. He went on to win a Grand Slam with the franchise in 1989.

Black, 64, also coached Mobiline, Pop Cola, and Sta. Lucia before shifting his focus to collegiate basketball. He also experienced great success there, leading Ateneo de Manila University to five consecutive UAAP championships from 2008 to 2012.

He returned to the PBA in 2012, steering Talk 'N Text to an All-Filipino championship in 2012 before being tasked to lead Meralco in 2014. He has called the shots for the Bolts since.

Despite not knowing of his latest coaching milestone until Sunday, Black expressed pride in joining an exclusive group.

"I had no clue about something like that. It's the first time I've ever heard (of) it," he said. "That's good company. Very good company."

The Bolts will look to give Black his 702nd win in the PBA on Thursday, when they play the TerraFirma Dyip at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.