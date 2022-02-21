Mylene Paat was held in check as Nakhon Ratchasima lost in straight sets to unbeaten Supreme Chonburi in the 2021-22 Volleyball Thailand League, Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

League-leading Supreme Chonburi needed just an hour and 19 minutes to complete a comprehensive 25-11, 25-21, 25-17 triumph against Nakhon Ratchasima.

It was the second time in the season that Supreme Chonburi defeated Nakhon Ratchasima, after they won their first match-up last January 12 in four sets.

Filipina import Dindin Santiago-Manabat was the lone player to reach double-digits for Nakhon Ratchasima, with 15 points on 14 kills.

Their other Filipina import, Mylene Paat, notched only two points and was benched in the second and third sets. Chitaporn Kamlangmak and Karina Krause each had six points in the loss.

Veteran middle blocker Pleumjit Thinkaow scored four of her 13 points off kill blocks to lead Supreme Chonburi, while Kannika Thipachot had 14 points, all on kills. Sutadta Chuewulim added 10 points.

Nakhon Ratchasima wrapped up the elimination round with a 6-6 win-loss record and will enter the Final 4 of the tournament as the third seed. Supreme Chonburi, which swept the elims 12-0, is the top-seed in the semifinals.

Completing the Final 4 cast are No. 2 seed and defending champion Diamond Food (10-2) and No. 4 seed Khonkaen Star (6-6).