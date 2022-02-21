Japan V.League games to be shown on SPOTV2 via SKY

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fans can now catch the games of Bryan Bagunas, Marck Espejo, and Jaja Santiago in the V.League.

Games of Japan's V.League are now airing on SPOTV2 via SKYcable.

This gives local fans a chance to see Filipino players go toe-to-toe with Japan's finest volleyball talent as well as imports from all over the world.

Bagunas currently plays for the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, Espejo suits up for FC Tokyo, and Jaja Santiago is now a veteran of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

The V.League men's and women's divisions are stacked with local talents, such as the reigning women's top spiker Haruyo Shimamura, 2021 final stage MVP Mako Kobata, men's best blocker Taishi Onodera, gritty receiver Tomohiro Ogawa, and many more.

The league also features some of the world's best volleyball players, including last season's best women's scorer Jana Kulan of Azerbaijan, American middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo, defending men's MVP Dmitriy Muserskiy of Russia, and Polish top scorer Bartosz Kurek.

"We have a lot of [talented] youngsters and good players in the Philippines. Of course, we're going to have more Filipino foreign players in Japan," Jaja said on Pinoy players venturing overseas for their pro volleyball dreams.

The decorated middle blocker is now focused on helping Ageo Medics climb up the rankings and vie for the crown following their V.Cup victory last year.

"I want to help my team and be better every single day. As a team, we're trying to accomplish [improving] our teamwork, communication, and connection inside the court. Of course, the goal is to win the championship, but then, we have to work hard little by little, one step at a time, one day at a time," she added.

Fans can follow their favorite Pinoy players and catch all of the exciting volleyball action in the 2021/22 season of V.League Japan, with games airing live on SPOTV2.

The live volleyball action continues with a women's clash between the Denso Airybees and Hitachi Rivale on February 26, Saturday, at 10:55 a.m., plus another men's matchup from Oita Miyoshi and JTEKT Stingers on February 27, Sunday, at 11:55 a.m.

SPOTV and SPOTV2 are available in high-definition on SKYcable's HD Plans for as low as P500 a month. Subscribe now at mysky.com.ph.