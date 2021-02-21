Volleyball: Santiago, Ageo Medics finish fifth in Japan's V.League

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics finished in fifth place in Japan's V.League after a 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 triumph over the Okayama Seagulls, Sunday at the Saitama Prefecture.

Santiago finished with 11 points after tallying nine kills and two blocks in the one hour, 54-minute showdown.

Ageo Medics were led by Yuka Sato, who scored 25 of her 26 points on attacks.

Ageo Medics earned a shot at fifth place after dismissing Hitachi Rivale on Saturday, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14. Santiago scored 13 points in that win, including four kill blocks.

Santiago helped Ageo Medics finish in third place in 2020, but a late push wasn't enough for the team to make it to the podium in back-to-back seasons.