Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, Reuters

MELBOURNE- Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

The win at Rod Laver Arena gave Serbian Djokovic his 18th Grand Slam title.

