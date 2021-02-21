PBA: Victolero confident Banchero will shine in Phoenix Super LPG

Chris Banchero in action for Magnolia in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero wishes nothing but the best for Chris Banchero as the guard moves on to Phoenix Super LPG after last week's blockbuster trade.

The Hotshots gave up Banchero to acquire Calvin Abueva from the Fuel Masters, just over a year after acquiring the guard from the Alaska Aces.

It was admittedly difficult for Victolero to give up Banchero, who had emerged as a solid contributor in Magnolia's loaded backcourt.

In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Banchero averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

"Sabi ko nga, we have to separate our professional from our personal," said Victolero. "Because 'yung personal aspect naman, talagang 'yung respeto namin sa isa't isa, mataas."

"And I love Chris, the attitude, the work ethic, wala kang masasabi doon sa bata. Sobrang ganda, sobrang sarap siya sa team kasi ano eh, hindi niya pinababayaan 'yung kundisyon niya, hindi niya pinapabayaan 'yung career niya," he added.

With Banchero now in Phoenix Super LPG, Victolero says there will be more responsibility for players like young guard Jio Jalalon and veteran Justin Melton.

As for Banchero, the Magnolia coach has no doubt that he will flourish with the Fuel Masters.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanya, 'I lost you,' pero ang maganda lang doon is the other team, si Coach Topex (Robinson), wants you. Kumbaga, 'yun ang gusto niya, ikaw ang pinili niya," said Victolero.

"So medyo andoon siya sa team na ano pa rin siya, gusto siya," he added. "It's a positive and a negative, but it's more on a positive. 'Yung time na hindi namin masyadong mabigay sa kanya, makukuha niya doon, and then he really has a bigger role doon sa Phoenix."

In Phoenix Super LPG, Banchero joins a team that reached the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference last year. He is expected to link up with Matthew Wright in the backcourt, to take some of the pressure off the high-scoring guard.

"Sabi ko lang sa kaniya, hindi ka pababayaan ni Coach Topex," Victolero said of his reassurance to Banchero. "I think mapapanganda rin siya doon."