PBA: Alaska still considering offers for Vic Manuel, says coach

Alaska's Vic Manuel in action during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Alaska Aces and Vic Manuel have yet to reach a definite agreement, and the team is still looking at offers for the disgruntled forward.

This, according to Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso who explained that contrary to earlier reports, Manuel has not decided to sign a new deal with the Aces.

"I would like to say that at this point, there's still nothing definite regarding Vic," said Cariaso during an appearance on "The Game."

"I know there's reports that he's coming back. To be honest with you, that's not true," he admitted. "We are still where we were a month ago where he asked for a trade."

Manuel demanded a trade last month after being dissatisfied with the contract offered to him by Alaska. On February 10, it was reported that he will sign a two-year deal for the league maximum.

However, Cariaso said the two sides are not close to an agreement and they are still entertaining offers for the veteran, who has played for Alaska since the 2014 season.

"Right now, we're respecting his wishes, we're trying to see if there's still remaining offers out there," he said. "(We want to) make him happy, but it has to be fair for Alaska and make us happy."

"That's where we are with Vic."

Manuel averaged 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Cariaso reiterated that Manuel remains the "main guy" for Alaska, and that they have an awesome relationship. "We talk all the time," the coach said.

However, they also want to respect the wishes of the "Muscle Man."

"We're doing what's best for both camps as of the moment," said Cariaso.