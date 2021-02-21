MMA: Former URCC champ tries luck in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship'

Former URCC champion Louie Sangalang is one of 16 contestants in "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

MANILA - Upon the conclusion of his career in professional combat sports, Louie Sangalang turned to his corporate ambitions, developing the skills that would later earn him a spot in "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition."

A former URCC featherweight champion, Sangalang is one of 16 candidates on ONE Championship's unique take on "The Apprentice" franchise. They are competing for a $250,000 offer to work for a year under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

For Sangalang, joining the reality series is a dream come true.

"I've always wanted to join 'The Apprentice'," he revealed.

"So when I found out that there was going to be a ONE Championship Edition, I thought to myself, this fits my skills perfectly," he added. "I'm a martial artist at heart, and I'm highly interested in sports."

"So I figured, why not? I just wanted to give it a shot."

When "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" was announced in early 2020, the promotion received thousands of applications almost immediately. Potential candidates had to undergo a rigid auditioning process, with only a select few making it through to the final stages of casting.

Though Sangalang built his confidence through his lifelong training of martial arts, he mentioned the importance of not being too confident and self-absorbed. Sangalang auditioned for "The Apprentice" because it was a dream of his, but there was no certainty that he would be selected.

"I'm not the type of person who likes to be overconfident or sure of things. I'm not the type of person who overly tries to psyche himself up and tell himself he can do things. I don't go in there riding high and willing to take on any task, right," he explained.

"I'm the type of person who likes to come in well-prepared instead. It minimizes mistakes, helps me prepare for the unexpected. So the short answer is no, I wasn't really expecting to get in, which is why I was relieved when I received the news from Chatri that I was selected. The last step in the process was talking to Chatri, and he basically told me that I got in," he added.

Getting the nod of Sityodtong was a massive boost to Sangalang, who noted that ONE Championship "is not just any organization."

"It's a huge and a very young and powerful company… ONE Championship is a big name in the martial arts scene," he said. "Another thing that excited me was the perception that it was going to be a tough competition, all driven by challenges."

"It's what really motivated me. It's something that aligned with my willingness to take on challenges in my life," he added.

"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" is touted as the toughest version in the show's history, consisting of both business and physical challenges. The franchise itself has aired in more than 120 countries around the globe.

The first season of ONE Championship's spin on the reality show premieres in March and consists of 13 episodes.