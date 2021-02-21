Kobe Paras expresses support for Kai Sotto amid G League uncertainty

MANILA - Kobe Paras on Sunday chastised those who are "talking bad" about Kai Sotto amidst the uncertainty surrounding the young Filipino center's situation in the NBA G League.

Sotto returned to the United States after a much-hyped stint with Gilas Pilipinas went up in smoke due to the changes in schedule of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

He has yet to show up in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, Florida, and his coach at Team Ignite, Brian Shaw, said last week that he has not had any discussions about the 18-year-old Sotto's return. This weekend, rumors popped up that Sotto had been allegedly "dropped" by Ignite.

On his Twitter account, Paras said he "will not tolerate any Kai Sotto slander."

"Instead of talking bad about him and his handlers, why not wait for the final word? Why not just support him and his dreams no matter what?" he said.

"Most of y'all opinions don't matter. My guy is 18," Paras added. "How foolish y'all look talking bad about a teen."

I will not tolerate any Kai Sotto slander.

Instead of talking bad about him and his handlers, why not wait for the final word?

Why not just support him and his dreams no matter what?

Most of y’all opinions don’t matter

My guy is 18!

How foolish y’all look talking bad about a teen — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) February 21, 2021

There was great excitement in the Philippines when the 7-foot-3 Sotto decided to join the NBA G League in May, bypassing college in the process. Sotto became part of the league's professional pathway program, which aimed to prepare him and other top prospects for the NBA.

Team Ignite is now competing in the G League bubble at the Walt Disney World Complex, where they have a 4-2 win-loss record. Sotto's peers, including Filipino-American guard Jalen Green, have already put together some solid performances against tough competition.

Sotto left the US even before Team Ignite entered the G League bubble.

It remains to be seen if he can rejoin the squad. The G League season runs until March, with the playoffs scheduled for March 7 to 11.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the G League for comment on Sotto's status with Team Ignite.