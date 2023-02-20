WATCH: Highlights of Team Giannis' All-Star Game triumph

The starters are introduced before the 72nd NBA All-Star game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 19 February 2023. George Frey, EPA-EFE.



Jayson Tatum set a new All-Star Game scoring record to propel Team Giannis to a 184-175 win over Team LeBron in the NBA's annual midseason showcase.

The game, held in Salt Lake City in Utah, saw Tatum explode for 55 points on 22-of-31 shooting from the field en route to All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Boston Celtics star also had 10 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block for Team Giannis. He outplayed his Boston teammates Jalen Brown, who came off the bench to score 35 points along with 14 rebounds for Team LeBron.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

James, who was making his 19th All-Star Game appearance, had 13 points and four assists before sitting out the second half due to a hand contusion.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetounkounmpo had two points in a cameo appearance. Donovan Mitchell of Cleveland provided the back-up for Tatum with 40 points and 10 assists.