UAAP: FEU-Diliman, UE pace boys' volleyball

The UE boys' volleyball team is now 3-0 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East (UE) and Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman defeated separate opponents to remain in joint first place in the UAAP Season 85 boys' volleyball tournament, Monday at the Paco Arena.

The Junior Warriors brushed off an opening set loss and fended off a tough Adamson University side in the next three to pull off a 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 victory.

The Baby Tamaraws, for their part, needed just 48 minutes to dispose of De La Salle-Zobel, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10.

UE and FEU-Diliman both improved to 3-0.

Defending champion Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) made quick work of Ateneo de Manila High School, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18, to move into a tie with idle University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the third spot at 2-1.

The Baby Falcons and the Blue Eagles are level in fifth spot at 1-3, while the Junior Green Spikers remain winless in four matches.

Action resumes Tuesday at the same Manila venue with UST taking on De La Salle-Zobel at 8 a.m., UE facing Ateneo at 9:30 a.m., and FEU battling NSNU at 11 a.m.