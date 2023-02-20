Tier One CEO teases esports expansion plans

Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez addresses the crowd in their Wild Rift roster reveal. Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Tier One Entertainment is not yet done expanding its reach in the esports community as its CEO teases future plans.

Right after their Wild Rift roster reveal, Tryke Gutierrez, Tier One CEO and Blacklist International co-owner, said they are eyeing a few more roster additions under their belt as they try to further establish their grasp on the esports scene.

"We want to go into 'Honor of Kings' for Vietnam. We're also thinking about going back into 'PUBGM' (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile) kasi [it] is setting up a lot of good things on their end in terms of esports infrastructure," Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News.

When asked on what type of games they are focusing on expanding, Gutierrez said that other than Dota 2, they are currently focused on mobile games.

The official, however, said they are not closing doors on the possibility of forming squads for other PC games.

"[T]he dream is to be in Valorant next but medyo mahirap 'yon kasi it's very expensive to be [involved] in PC games," he said.

Gutierrez also explained why it would take more time in revealing another team under their banner, saying that it involves a long process especially in consulting experts in games.

"Whenever we make decisions pagdating sa isang team, we always check on the stakeholders of the community... because hindi naman kami expert so we need to ask them and basically identify, based from their feedback, sino talaga 'yung okay."

"When we come in and get the team, we don't want to get usually the best one. If the best one is available, then so be it pero at the same time, we want people with chemistry and eventually find ways to add ingredients to improve the pieces," he added.