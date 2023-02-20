Calvin Oftana (8) in action for the TNT Tropang GIGA against San Miguel in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana emerged as the hero for the TNT Tropang GIGA in their hotly-anticipated showdown against the San Miguel Beermen on Sunday night.

The forward lifted the Tropang GIGA to a thrilling 105-103 triumph after he scored off a putback at the buzzer, out-working San Miguel's CJ Perez and Rodney Brondial to the board following a miss by import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

"Great effort by Calvin," said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa, after his young forward finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds on top of six assists in the win.

"Calvin was just at the right place at the right time, and he's been a great, great rebounder for us. Just one of those rebounds that he got there to finish. That was just it -- Calvin being around the basket," he also said.

Oftana is currently averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Tropang GIGA.

Thanks to his game-winner, TNT took the top spot in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup standings with their 8-1 win-loss record. Both the Tropang GIGA and the Beermen are already assured of spots in the quarterfinals.

While Oftana scored the game-winner, Lastimosa credited veteran point guard Jayson Castro for coming up with their final play that got Hollis-Jefferson into a position to drive to the basket.

"I wanted a play where he will get the ball, and Rondae, they're gonna have a two-man game. But Jayson nixed it and he said, because Jericho [Cruz] has been hugging me like a tree, I'm gonna set a screen for Rondae for him to make a play," Lastimosa explained.

"That was Jayson's play. We got a good shot at the basket, and again, the guys crashed the board," he added.

Lastimosa also made it clear that Oftana will continue to come off the bench for the Tropang GIGA even after his superb effort against the Beermen.

"I don't wanna mess up the rotation -- Calvin coming off the bench -- because it's a strength that we have a guy off the bench that we know can produce. And I don't wanna mess up the rotation," he explained.

