National team slots at stake in table tennis tryouts

MANILA, Philippines --The Philippine Table Tennis Federation will hold its national selection process at the Puerto Princesa Sports Complex from February 22 to 26.

About 80 participants in the men's and women's division will vie for spots in the Philippine team that will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

"The best players from all over the country will battle it out in Puerto Princesa to determine who will represent the country in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games," said PTTF president Ting Ledesma.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa mga taga-Puerto Princesa, lalo na kay Mayor Lucilo Bayro,n for their support. We are planning on making Puerto Princesa the center of table tennis in the country.

Aside from the national selection tryouts, the federation is also planning to organize an international competition in Puerto Princesa.

According to PTTF secretary-general Pong Ducanes, there are two slots in the men's team and four slots in the women's team that are up for grabs in the national tryouts.

Those who are participating in the national selections have already triumphed in PTTF Challenge events held all over the country.

"Puerto Princesa will witness something special. ‘Yung mga pinakamagaling nating mga manlalaro sa buong bansa ay magbabakbakan para sa slot na makalaro sa 2023 Cambodia SEA Games," said Ducanes.

In the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last year, Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal brought home a silver medal, falling to Singapore's Clarence Chew and Ethan Shao Feng in the championship match.

The 32nd SEA Games will take place on May 5 to 17 in Cambodia.

