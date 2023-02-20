Ivy Lacsina (3) celebrates with her F2 Logistics teammates after scoring the game-winning ace against the Creamline Cool Smashers in their PVL All-Filipino Conference game last Saturday at the PhilSports Arena. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Ivy Lacsina displayed nerves of steel in the closing stretch of F2 Logistics' blockbuster match against Creamline on Saturday, as she sealed the Cargo Movers' comeback with a service ace.

The Cargo Movers twice trailed by a set and were down by two match points before completing a thrilling fightback against the Cool Smashers for a 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14 triumph.

Lacsina contributed seven points in the win -- none bigger than the service ace that she fired in the final rally that dropped just inside Zone 1 of the Creamline side of the court. The Cool Smashers challenged the linesman's call, but replays showed that Lacsina's serve was clearly in.

It was a gutsy triumph for the Cargo Movers, who leaned on their defense both at the net and on the floor to end Creamline's unbeaten start in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference. Both teams now have 3-1 win-loss records in the competition.

Her clutch point earned praise for the young middle blocker, who is just in her second conference with F2 Logistics after turning pro last year.

"Sabi namin sa service ni Ivy, sa pinakaimportante na moment, mag-ace ka. Tapos na-deliver naman," said F2 Logistics captain Aby Maraño.

Cargo Movers head coach Regine Diego said the moment showed that Lacsina is "maturing."

"Ever since naman, 'di naman siya 'yung type of player na pang-ace," said Diego of Lacsina, who scored eight times off her serve in her final UAAP season with National University in 2022. "Pero now, she's maturing."

"She's growing up into a lady na kaya nang dalhin 'yung sarili niya, at kaya na niyang magdala ng team," the coach added. "Eventually in the future, hopefully, makapagdala siya ng sarili niyang team, and dalhin niya 'yung mga teammates niya sa championship."

Diego is now hopeful that her team can build on their emotional triumph over the Cool Smashers, especially as they are gunning for a place in the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference.

"Sana ito 'yung mag-ignite ng fire sa loob ng players na ay, kailangan pala ganito. This is how it should be," said Diego, who is in her first conference as a head coach of the Cargo Movers. "Siyempre, 'yung mga ia-adjust namin sa training, kailangan mag-start 'yung mindset na ganito."

"Hopefully, hindi mag-end dito 'yung wins. Hopefully, 'di rin mag-end dito 'yung fire na 'yun. Sana magtuluy-tuloy na siya. We won’t stop working hard every day," she added.