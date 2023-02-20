Golf: Pagdanganan to make PH pro debut in Anvaya

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines on the first hole during the final practice round for the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, USA, 23 June 2021. File photo. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

MANILA, Philippines -- Tokyo Olympian Bianca Pagdanganan will provide additional star power to a top-notch field when the Anvaya Cove Ladies International opens on Wednesday in Morong, Bataan.

The event marks Pagdanganan's return to the local golf scene after a long absence, as well as her first professional tournament in the country.

"I'm excited and looking forward to playing my first professional event in the Philippines," said Pagdanganan, who led the country's sweep in the individual and team gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac before launching her pro career in the LPGA Tour in 2020.

Pagdanganan also won individual bronze and team gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and was part of the Philippine team to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She made an immediate impact in the LPGA Tour, making the cut nine times in 10 events, kept her card in 2021 and finished tied for 10th in the LPGA Q-Series for Tour membership in 2022.

The University of Arizona product, however, struggled in the past season and fell short of her bid in the Q-Series, relegating her to the Epson Tour, which starts next month in Florida.

For the 25-year-old ace, the road back to the LPGA Tour begins at home as she spearheads the local challenge against a host of aces from Taiwan, led by No. 1 Ya-Chun Chang.

"I'm eager to be playing competitive again and to be able to play in front of a home crowd," she added.

Pagdanganan is bracing for a showdown with Chang, who joined the Arizona Wildcats for the 2018-19 season when the former played out her senior year.

"Chang was my teammate in college and I am good friends with her," said Pagdanganan. "It's always a pleasure playing with top players from each country as it brings out the best in us."

Also expected to contend is Thailand's No. 2, PK Kongkraphan, giving Pagdanganan and the rest of the locals a daunting test in the 54-hole championship.

"I haven't played with a lot of them in a while, so I'm looking forward to being in the same field as them," said Pagdanganan when asked of her thoughts on playing with the locals in a premier championship. "There's so much talent in Philippine women's golf."

Other Filipinas in the field are: Chanelle Avaricio, Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda. Daniella Uy is likewise making a return of sort after campaigning in the US circuit after nailing her first LPGT win at Riviera two years ago, while the likes of Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Rev Alcantara and Yvon Bisera hope to come out strong and fuel their respective bids for a breakthrough victory.

