Almond Vosotros out-dueled Tonino Gonzaga down the stretch of the Leg 1 Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA - For the second straight conference, the TNT Tropang GIGA ruled the first leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

And once again, it was Almond Vosotros who led the way for TNT, as he nailed the game-winning two-pointer that sealed the Tropang GIGA's 21-19 triumph against Meralco 3x3 in the finals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Vosotros out-dueled Meralco's Tonino Gonzaga down the stretch, as the two guards exchanged two-pointers in the final 20 seconds.

Gonzaga knotted the count at 17 with 1:33 to go, only for Vosotros to respond and put TNT on the brink of victory, 19-17. An off-balanced twinner by Gonzaga momentarily tempered the Tropang GIGA, 19-all.

But just five seconds later, Vosotros sank the match-winner, having been given just enough space by the Meralco defense to get his shot.

"Itong panalo namin ngayon, everyone is involved," said Vosotros, who led the league in scoring in the first conference and had 10 points in the final. "Lahat kami, nagtulong-tulong para ma-maintain ang energy hanggang dulo."

Gonzaga had 11 points for Meralco 3x3.

It was the second consecutive match-winner for Vosotros, who also sank the Limitless Appmasters in the semifinals with a two-pointer.

The game was also a rematch of the Leg 1 Finals of the first conference, which saw TNT outlast Meralco, 21-18.

Vosotros was joined in TNT by Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon, and newcomer Ray Mark Acuno.

Completing the Meralco 3x3 squad were Alfred Batino, Dexter Maiquez, and Joseph Sedurifa.

Encho Serrano shone for Barangay Ginebra in the first leg. PBA Images.

In the third-place game, Barangay Ginebra shocked Limitless, 21-17, for their best ever finish in a PBA 3x3 leg.

Encho Serrano fired eight points to power the Gin Kings to the podium.