Oita Miyoshi struggled in the end game and absorbed a straight sets defeat against the Toray Arrows, 21-25, 22-25, 12-25, on Sunday at the Mishima City Gymnasium in the V.League.

It was the fifth consecutive defeat of the 2021-22 season for the Weisse Adler, who dropped to 5-21.

Filipino import Bryan Bagunas had nine points in the game, but Oita Miyoshi were outplayed in the crucial stretches, particularly in the first and second set.

The Weisse Adler gave up service aces to Yuji Suzuki and Krisztián Pádár down the stretch in Set 1, allowing Toray to snatch the win. In the second set, Oita squandered a four-point lead that Bagunas helped build, and the Arrows again took charge in the clutch.

With momentum on their side, Toray dominated the third set to secure their 18th win of the V.League season against just eight defeats.

Emerson Rodriguez led Oita with 11 points on ten kills.

Pádár powered Torya with 16 points, while Masama Tomita had 15 points on seven kills, one block, and a whopping seven aces.

Oita Miyoshi will play JTEKT next weekend.