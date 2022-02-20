Almond Vosotros drilled the game-winning two-pointer in overtime to send TNT Tropang GIGA to the PBA 3x3 Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Almond Vosotros nailed the game-winner in overtime as TNT Tropang GIGA dethroned the Limitless Appmasters, 20-19, to advance to the Finals of the first leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference.

In a thrilling back-and-forth at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, TNT and Limitless wound up tied at 18 after 10 minutes, sending their semifinal affair to a sudden death overtime.

The Appmasters got on the board first as Raymar Caduyac scored on a floater for a 19-18 lead. It was a very short-lived advantage, however: TNT got the ball to Vosotros, who didn't hesitate in firing up the game-winning two-pointer.

Per FIBA 3x3 overtime rules, the first team to score two points in OT wins the game.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Appmasters, who had ruled the last three legs of the first conference, including the Grand Finals.

The Tropang GIGA, meanwhile, have a chance to repeat their feat in the first conference, wherein they also ruled the first leg.

They will play the Meralco 3x3 in the Grand Finals

Meralco advanced to the championship game after slipping past Barangay Ginebra, 21-20, in their own semifinal affair.

The Gin Kings were the top-seeded team in the knockout phase after sweeping their four games in Pool A, but couldn't get past the more experienced Meralco side

Ginebra had 20-19 lead off an Encho Serrano bucket, only for Alfred Batino to knot the count with a layup of his own. Both teams flubbed chances to win the game, but Serrano's turnover with 34 seconds left proved costly as it gave Meralco a golden opportunity.

The Bolts made the most of its chance, with Josef Sedurifa fishing for a foul against Jollo Go. As Ginebra was in penalty, Sedurifa had two shots; he missed the first but made the second to wrap up the win for Meralco 3x3.

Ginebra and Limitless will play in the third-place game ahead of the final between TNT and Meralco.