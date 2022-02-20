San Miguel completes PBA 3x3 q'finals cast

Ken Bono and the San Miguel Beermen are headed to the quarterfinals. PBA Images



MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen advanced to the quarterfinals of the first leg of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference on Sunday, after a comfortable 22-13 win against CAVITEX in the knockout game.

The third-ranked team in Pool B, the Beermen banked on their hot shooting from long-range to knock off the Braves at the Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel will advance to play the unbeaten Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in the quarterfinals. Ginebra swept Pool A, 4-0, on Saturday.

Topping Group B is the TNT Tropang GIGA, who will play Pool C second-placer Purefoods TJ Titans.

Defending first conference champion Limitless Appmasters topped Pool C with a 3-0 record and will play Platinum Karaoke, the second-placed team in Pool A, in the quarters.

Meanwhile, Meralco 3x3 and Sista Super Sealers face off in the last quarterfinal match-up.