PBA: San Miguel sends Ginebra to 4th straight loss

CJ Perez starred for San Miguel against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The San Miguel Beermen dealt another blow to Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum, coming away with a 110-102 victory in a marquee match-up in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

San Miguel improved to 4-3 in the conference, while the Gin Kings are now 3-4. Ginebra, the defending Governors' Cup champions, won their first three games but have been on a tailspin since losing to archrival Magnolia in the Manila Clasico last Christmas.

This was the fourth straight loss for the Gin Kings -- the first time that they have lost that many games in a row under head coach Tim Cone.

CJ Perez was superb for San Miguel, finishing with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting along with five steals. Import Orlando Johnson, playing against his former squad, bounced back from a subpar debut and put up a near triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 42 minutes.

Wasted in the loss was a 40-point effort by Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

"Before the the start, I told them team na this is a very important game for us, because of the standing," said SMB coach Leo Austria, whose team is in seventh place in the league table. "This is huge for us, because we know na we're up against very competitive teams (in our next games)."

The third quarter proved pivotal for San Miguel, as they out-scored Ginebra 38-27 to open up a double-digit lead. Johnson had 10 points in the period, but the SMB locals also stepped up with June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, and Perez combining for 21 points.

San Miguel built an 86-73 lead after three frames, though the Gin Kings were able to get within single digits thanks to the efforts of Brownlee. Unfortunately for Ginebra, they struggled to come up with stops, preventing them from overtaking the Beermen.

They got to within six points, 106-100, with still 2:38 left off a three-pointer by Nard Pinto, and forced a 24-second violation on San Miguel in the next possession. The Gin Kings were unable to take advantage, however, with a tiring Brownlee missing a jumper in their next trip down. The Ginebra import was able to come up with a block of Johnson in the next possession, but Perez poached an LA Tenorio pass, leading to a wide-open dunk for Johnson for a 108-100 count with 1:19 left.

Ginebra came up empty in its next possessions, with Japeth Aguilar bricking a jumper and Tenorio again committing a turnover, and Johnson iced the win with a jumper with just 45 seconds to go.

"I'm happy to see him now, playing (to) the expectation we're looking for from him. Nag-take charge siya," Austria said of Johnson, who was held to 12 points on 3-of-22 shooting in his first game for San Miguel last Wednesday against TNT Tropang GIGA.

Arvin Tolentino and Aguilar each scored 14 points for Ginebra, while Christian Standhardinger had eight points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists. Tenorio had 13 points and six assists off the bench, but also committed five turnovers.

The Scores

San Miguel 110 - Johnson 31, Perez 23, Fajardo 13, Lassiter 13, Romeo 9, Manuel 8, Tautuaa 7, Ross 6, Brondial 0.

Barangay Ginebra 102 - Brownlee 40, Tolentino 14, Aguilar 14, Tenorio 13, Standhardinger 8, Thompson 7, Pinto 6, Caperal 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 48-46, 86-73, 110-102.