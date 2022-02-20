PBA: Meralco bounces back, slips past Rain or Shine

EMBED ATTACHED PIC/USE AS THUMB

CAPTION -- Tony Bishop didn't shoot well but the Meralco Bolts still came away with the win against Rain or Shine. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Meralco recovered from its first loss of the conference with a hard-earned 93-88 victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts got big performances from Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan, offsetting a poor shooting performance from import Tony Bishop to get back on the right track in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

Meralco now has a 5-1 win-loss record, good for second place behind the unbeaten Magnolia Hotshots (6-0).

The Elasto Painters suffered a second consecutive loss to drop to 3-5.

The Scores

Meralco 93 - Bishop 26, Maliksi 19, Almazan 17, Newsome 8, Banchero 6, Belo 6, Black 5, Caram 4, Quinto 2, Hodge 0.

Rain or Shine 88 - Walker 24, Nambatac 12, Belga 12, Borboran 10, Nieto 10, Caracut 8, Mocon 7, Asistio 3, Ponferada 2, Jackson 0, Santillan 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 20-23, 45-51, 64-65, 93-88.