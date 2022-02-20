PBA: Adrian Wong quick to fit into Magnolia system

Magnolia's Adrian Wong puts up a shot against Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Just three games into his career with the Magnolia Hotshots, Adrian Wong has already emerged as a crucial contributor to his new team.

Wong had joined Magnolia shortly before the resumption of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup in February, having opted not to resign with Rain or Shine after playing for the Elasto Painters for three conferences.

"Hindi naman din nabibigyan siguro si Adrian ng break dun sa team na pinanggalingan niya and we thought na we have a chance of getting him," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero on Saturday, after Wong played a starring role in their latest win.

Wong exploded for a career-high 18 points, netting six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, as the Hotshots raced past Phoenix Super LPG, 103-83, to stay unbeaten in the conference.

He scored nine of his 18 points in the pivotal third quarter where Magnolia out-scored the Hotshots, 36-20, to break the game open. Through three games with the Hotshots, Wong is averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

"We feel na bagay siya sa'min kasi yung depensa niya. He's long and tall, he's athletic, so yun yung isang talagang dahilan kung bakit ko siya kinuha," said Victolero of Wong. "Yung defensive mindset ni Adrian. Maswerte kami kasi nakuha namin siya without, kumbaga, 'di kami gumamit ng trade."

Victolero has previously said that they wanted to ease Wong into the rotation slowly, a plan that went out the window when their forwards -- notably Calvin Abueva and Rome dela Rosa -- suffered injuries.

Wong has stepped into their spot and adjusted seamlessly, even as he is still learning the Hotshots' system. Victolero was especially pleased that their newcomer is eager to accept responsibilities on the defensive end.

Against Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday, Victolero assigned Wong to Matthew Wright, a challenge that the former Ateneo guard embraced.

"We asked him to play defense, we asked him to guard the best player on the other side, the best player is Matthew Wright and he did a good job," said the coach. "Bonus Bonus na lang siguro yun (na) he contributed a lot on offense, he spread the floor."

"I talked to Adrian about it, and this guy talagang nage-extra work siya. Nakikita niya sa mga kuya niya kung paano mag-extra work -- si Paul (Lee), si Mark (Barroca), sina Jio (Jalalon). Yan yung bunga nung pagiging maaga niya sa practice," Victolero also said.

Wong, for his part, continues to embrace the opportunity that he has with the Hotshots. Magnolia is now the only unbeaten team in the Governors' Cup, having improved to 6-0 with their win against the Fuel Masters.

"We just gotta take it one game at a time. Before every game, our coaches tell us we gotta focus on the game at hand. So that's what we gotta do. One game at a time," said Wong.