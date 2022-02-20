NBL: Sotto, Adelaide rally to top Taipans

Kai Sotto had five points off the bench as the Adelaide 36ers recovered from a slow start to take down the Cairns Taipans, 82-71, on Sunday morning at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The 36ers rebounded from a loss to Brisbane to improve to 5-7 in the 2021-22 season of Australia's National Basketball League.

It was a come-from-behind victory for the hosts, as Adelaide trailed 23-9 after the opening period.

Sotto helped the 36ers recover in the second quarter, contributing five rebounds on top of three blocks as they out-scored the Taipans, 25-11, in the pivotal frame.

Adelaide would take over in the second half as Daniel Johnson found his groove on offense. He finished with 18 points, while Mitch McCarron added 14 points, six boards, and four assists. Sunday Dech had 13 points as well.

The 36ers gained a measure of revenge against the Taipans, who had beaten them 93-67 on December 18.

Stephen Zimmerman led Cairns with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort.

Up next for Sotto and the 36ers are the Illawarra Hawks (8-6) on February 25 at the Win Entertainment Centre.