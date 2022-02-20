Jaja Santiago had seven kill blocks in the Ageo Medics' five-set win against Denso. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Filipina import Jaja Santiago came up with clutch plays down the stretch, and the Saitama Ageo Medics averted a collapse against the Denso Airybees on Sunday afternoon at the Saitama Prefecture Budokan.

Santiago scored 24 points, seven of which came on kill blocks, as the Ageo Medics outlasted Denso, 27-25, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14.

It was the first win for Saitama in over a month, after several of their games were canceled due to COVID-19. In their first game back on Saturday, they absorbed a five-set defeat against Hitachi Rivale.

They appeared headed for another heartbreak on Sunday, as the Airybees seized momentum in the fourth set and rolled to a 12-7 advantage in the deciding frame.

Santiago's return to the front row changed the complexion of the match. The Airybees committed three consecutive errors -- including two on attacks -- to turn a 13-9 lead into just a 13-12 deficit.

Yuki Hyodo's crosscourt attack pushed Denso to match point, 14-12, but it marked the last time they got on the board. Santiago converted a quick hit on the other end, then registered back-to-back kill blocks to shift the advantage back to Saitama, 15-14.

The Ageo Medics would wrap up the win after two hours and 20 minutes, giving them an 11-7 record in the 2021-22 season of the V.League.

Lorenne Teixeira contributed 28 points for the Ageo Medics, including 25 kills. Yuka Sato had 12 points.

Hyodo had 17 points in a losing effort for Denso.

The Ageo Medics play again on Wednesday against the NEC Red Rockets.