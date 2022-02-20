In search of his first win since November 2019, Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) icon Eduard Folayang is embracing a new challenge.

ONE Championship announced Saturday that Folayang will battle Australian legend John Wayne Parr at ONE X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The match will pit legend vs. legend, according to ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong. It will take place under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules -- the first time that Folayang will fight under those circumstances in his ONE career.

It will also be the final match of Parr's career. The 45-year-old Australian posted on Instagram that he has "come to terms with no longer being a young man in this brutal combat sport."

He has lost three straight fights but will still be favored against Folayang, thanks to his experience in muay thai. A win against the Filipino veteran will be the 100th of Parr's storied career.

Folayang will be trying to snap a four match losing streak in ONE Championship. His last win came all the way back in November 2019, when he defeated Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa via technical decision. Last August, Folayang absorbed a unanimous decision loss against Lipeng Zhang.

He will be banking on his experience and skills in wushu to battle a fellow legend of the sport.