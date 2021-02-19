NBA: Jordan Clarkson deserves to an All Star, says Barkley

Charles Barkley said he preferred to see Clarkson (pictured) over superstar Anthony Davis play in the All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. Jeffrey Swinger, USA Today Sports/Reuters

NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley said he preferred to see Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson over superstar Anthony Davis play in the All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.

“(Clarkson’s) been the best bench player this year (and) they got the best record in the NBA,” Barkley said in TNT’s NBA “Tip-Off” show.

“You know, most people don’t know this but he has been fantastic and that’s why I got him on my list.”

Co-hosts and fellow NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith argued with Barkley, but Barkley pointed out that Clarkson has been performing better this season than Davis, a multiple All-Star who has been subpar this year.

“Is Anthony Davis a better player? Yes. But Anthony Davis is not playing like an All-Star this year,” Barkley said.

Clarkson’s Jazz currently boast a 24-5 record, the best in the NBA, thanks in part to Clarkson’s heads-up play.

Clarkson is currently averaging 18.2 points on 45-percent shooting with 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals this season.

Davis, on the other hand, will be sidelined a couple of weeks with a calf injury.

“We’re about who has the best year, not who’s the better player," said Barkley.

"Jordan Clarkson is having a great year. I want to reward him . . . Jordan Clarkson is having a better year (than Davis)."

FROM THE ARCHIVES