More Pinoy-centric content, as NBA reboots league’s PH online portal

The NBA recently announced the relaunch of NBA.com/Philippines, the league’s official digital portal in the country.

The online NBA destination will offer Filipino fans access to game highlights, stats, standings, scores, schedules and more.

In addition, NBA.com/Philippines will also offer localized content, including recaps and analysis from its roster of sports reporters and basketball personalities, as well as a weekly podcast titled “NBA Hype Squad,” which will feature discussions hosted by local influencers about the latest league news.

The reboot of NBA's online presence in the Philippines was done in partnership with digital services provider Smart Communications Inc.

Part of Smart's offerings are access to NBA League Pass, the league's live game subscription service, and NBA.Smart, which livestreams NBA TV Philippines.

The network will provide its prepaid and postpaid subscribers access to editorial content on NBA.com/Philippines without additional data charges.

“We’re excited to partner with Smart and relaunch NBA.com/Philippines as we continue to expand our digital footprint in the country,” said Ramez Sheikh, NBA Asia Head of Global Content and Media Distribution.

“Through our redesigned destination, fans will be able to connect with their favorite teams and players through instant access to NBA news and original content.”

Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio described the reboot as a milestone for their company.

“This is a huge milestone not only for Smart, but also for Filipino fans who now have a dedicated new platform to follow their idols, stay up-to-date on games, and engage with fans who share the same passion for hardcourt action,” said Panlilio.

