MMA: Ilonggo fighter Jenel Lausa moves to Brave promotion from UFC

Former UFC fighter and PXC champion Jenel Lausa. Handout photo

Middle East-based MMA promotion Brave Combat Federation has signed former UFC fighter Jenel Lausa to bolster its roster of top-class fighters.

The 32-year-old flyweight once held the Pacific Xtreme Combat Flyweight Title by defeating Team Lakay’s Crisanto Pitpitunge via split decision in 2016.

He last fought in the UFC back in 2018.

“Coming back to mixed martial arts is really something that I look forward to. I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I value the trust that BRAVE CF has given me," said the Iloilo-born Lausa, who holds a professional record of 7-5 with 2 knockout wins.

"I am excited to represent my country once again on the global stage of mixed martial arts, and it is with great pride that my return to the sport will take place under the banner of BRAVE CF.”

Apart from MMA, Lausa also fought inside the boxing ring, possessing a perfect 10-0-1 slate with 6 knockouts.

He captured the Philippine Boxing Federation Super Bantamweight Championship in 2016 and then clinched the Global Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific Super Featherweight Title three years later.

FROM THE ARCHIVES