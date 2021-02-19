Boxing: Vic Saludar eyes return to throne in all-Filipino world-title clash in Biñan

Everything is set for the first world title fight to be held on Philippine soil during this pandemic.

Former world champion Vic Saludar will collide with undefeated title prospect Robert Paradero for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight title on Saturday night at Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Both fighters comfortably made the 105-pound limit for the bout during the weigh-in on Friday.

The two also tested negative for COVID-19 following stringent protocols, including a 14-day quarantine, ahead of their clash.

Saludar will attempt to become world champion again after losing the WBO strap to Wilfredo Mendez in Puerto Rico in 2019.

He holds a 20-4 record with 11 knockouts, while Paradero is unbeaten with 18-0 (12 knockouts).

The fight, the first title bout in the Philippines since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, will be a chance for the country to prove it can safely hold a major sporting event despite the virus.

"Having a world championship fight is a big honor even if fighters and officials are all local. This shows the Filipino athlete and officials are as good as the rest of the world," said Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chair Baham Mitra.

"It's also a chance for us to showcase our fighters, officials and safety preparedness."

Saludar, who won the the WBO minimumweight belt by outpointing Ryuya Yamanaka in Japan in 2018, successfully defended the belt against Masataka Taniguchi in Japan in February 2019 before losing it to Mendez a few months later.

Saludar then bounced back with a knockout victory over Mike Kinaadman in December 2019.

Paradero, on the other hand, scored 4 stoppages in his past 5 bouts.

