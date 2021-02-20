Home  >  Sports

Boxing: Ifugao slugger Carl Jammes Martin wins via KO, stays unbeaten

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 20 2021 08:46 PM

Filipino rising super-bantamweight prospect Carl Jammes Martin maintained his unbeaten status by knocking out Joe Tejones in the supporting bout of the Vic Saludar-Robert Paradero WBA minimumweight title encounter in Biñan city, Laguna, Saturday.

Martin unloaded a vicious right hook to the body of Tejones, which crumpled the latter on the canvass in the fifth round.

Prior the knockout, Tejones, of Valencia town, Bukidnon, tested Martin's defense early in the bout, switch hitting his way against the Ifugao native.

But Martin used superior lateral movement and decked Tejones with a short stab to the body. 

Tejones, who fell to his eighth career defeat in in 21 fights, did not recover after that.

With the victory, the "Wonder Boy" from Lagawe town, Ifugao improved his record to 17-0 (15 KOs).

It was Martin's first bout as a super bantamweight.

