UAAP football: Guariña sparks UP's win over Adamson

The UP men's football team celebrates after Anton Guariña scored the opening goal against Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Anton Guariña provided the breakthrough University of the Philippines needed to secure a 3-0 win over Adamson University in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Football Tournament, Sunday, at the UP Diliman Football Field.

After the Soaring Falcons held them to a goalless first half, the Fighting Maroons finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute. Guariña executed a fine finish within close range to set his team on its way to victory.

"I thought we adjusted very well sa second half," said UP coach Anto Gonzales. "Sa first half, we had difficulty breaking down their backline with their back five. We had possession but in terms of creating scoring opportunities wala siya masyado nung first half."

The Colegio San Agustin-Makati alumnus’ goal was the spark the Fighting Maroons needed to overcome the stingy defense of the Soaring Falcons.

Now with momentum and full control on its side, State U scored two more goals to seal an opening day victory.

Emilio Bongolan doubled the Fighting Maroons’ cushion in the 64th minute and Juan Basmayor sealed the victory in the 74th minute.

"In the second half, we tried to play the ball quicker especially in central areas. The breakthrough came. Yun naman yung pinakamahirap talaga. Hats off to the boys. I felt they played a very balanced game today. Defensively, I thought they were really solid, very disciplined. Good performance overall," said Gonzales.