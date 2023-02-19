UAAP football: Absalon powers FEU to 2-0 win over UST

Karl Absalon and Geri Martini Rey of FEU celebrate after scoring against UST in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Karl Absalon gave Far Eastern University an emotional 2-0 victory over University of Santo Tomas to close out the opening day of the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

Amidst a feisty affair between two proud schools, Absalon's moment of magic was enough to bring the Tamaraws across the finish line. Subbed in for Jermi Darapan in the 41st minute, the native of Masbate chipped the ball past Golden Booters goalie Jose Abada to score the go-ahead in the 65th minute.

"It's a long way. A scrappy win but we'll take it," said Tamaraws head coach Vince Santos.

Geri Martini Rey then sealed the victory with a clinical finish inside the box in the 77th minute — much to the joy and relief of the Tamaraws and their supporters in the venue.

The game took a nasty turn in the first half. Darapan had to be stretchered off for Absalon after the former got the brunt of a bad tackle from UST's Uriel Villacarlos, who received a yellow card for his action.

The second half featured more physicality, with UST forward Stephen Marasigan attempting to fish for a penalty but referee Wilfredo Bermejo was unimpressed.

Tamaraws defender Mel Baylon then managed to prevent UST from scoring by clearing the ball off the goalline during a set-piece by the Golden Booters.

Ultimately, it was the Tamaraws' night to savor as they earned three valuable points in a highly-physical game.