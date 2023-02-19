Spikers Turf: Navy pounds Air Force to arrest 2-game slide

PGJC-Navy returned to the win column of the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- PGJC-Navy arrested a 2-game skid by dropping the Philippine Air Force, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Sunday at Paco Arena.

Sealions skipper Greg Dolor blasted the Airmen with 25 points on 22 attacks, 2 kill blocks, and a service ace.

Thus, the Navy improved to 2-3 for joint sixth with Philippine Army, while Air Force sank deeper to 1-5.

"Sa ensayo namin kailangan lang talaga namin yung communication, first ball nila, saka blockings. Natuwa naman ako kasi 'yung blockings saka first ball nila ay gumanda naman ngayon," said Navy head coach Cecille Cruzada, whose team tallied 9 blocks over the opponents' 6.

Miscues doomed the Airmen in the third stanza, giving up 4 points to the Sealions to turn a 19-all affair into a 25-22 loss.

"Pinaghandaan talaga namin yung Air Force na sana manalo kami kasi nga humahabol kami sa rankings ngayon," added Cruzada.

Christian Marcelino added 17 points and 16 excellent receptions for the Navy.

Ranran Abdilla had 25 points, 13 excellent receptions, and 7 digs for the Airmen.