Spikers Turf: Cignal blasts VNS, rolls to 5th win

Marck Espejo had nine points in Cignal's quick win over VNS. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Cignal made short work of VNS to essay a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 win and stay unbeaten in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference at Paco Arena on Sunday.

The HD Spikers avoided complacency this time, blitzing their way in all three sets and never looked back while limiting the Griffins below 20 points.

"Yung complacency talaga yung winorkout namin and pinakita naman nila ngayon na kailangan strong start talaga kasi kapag medyo mabagal, nag relax, alam nila kung anong magiging resulta," said coach Dexter Clamor,

JP Bugaoan led the HD Spiker's defensive front with 5 blocks on top of 9 attacks for 14 points.

Marck Espejo and Alfred Valbuena got 9 points apiece, while Alexis Faytaren provided 7 points, including 2 blocks and 2 aces.

"It was a good game lalo na yung second six naglaro nang maayos. Hindi naman din ganyan ang lalaruin ng first six kung hindi dahil sa second six na nagttraining diba? Very commendable ang second six," said Clamor.

The HD Spikers improved to a league-leading 5-0 record while dropping VNS to 3-3.

