Pinatar Cup: Filipinas absorb 2nd defeat vs Scotland

Courtesy PFF/PWNT

The Philippine women’s national football team absorbed another setback in the 2023 Pinatar Cup after losing to Scotland in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain on Saturday (Manila time).

The Filipinas fell 1-2 against their Scottish counterparts a game after their 0-1 loss to Wales.

Scotland ranks number 25 in the world.

Meryll Serrano scored the lone goal for the Philippines in the closing minute of the match.

Before the match, Scotland came off a 2-0 loss to Iceland, ranked number 16 in the world.

The pocket tournament serves as one of the team's preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.