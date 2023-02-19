PBA: Oftana scores game-winner as TNT edges San Miguel

Calvin Oftana was the hero for TNT against San Miguel in their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup showdown. PBA Images

MANILA -- Calvin Oftana laid in the game-winner for the TNT Tropang Giga as they edged San Miguel Beer, 105-103, in the PBA Governors' Cup Sunday at PhilSports Arena.

Oftana tallied 14 points, including the putback that sealed the win against the Beermen. He also brought down 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

With the win, the Tropang Giga improved to 8-1 to take the solo lead in the standings.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa marveled at the rebounding abilities of the 27-year-old Danao City native.

"Calvin was just at the right place at the right time. He's a great rebounder," said Lastimosa following the thriller of a win.

"That's one of those rebounds that he got there to finish. That's it. Calvin being around the basket."

Oftana was able to make the follow up off Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s miss, beating out Rodney Brondial and CJ Perez, just before the end of regulation.

"Calvin is just 6-5 and he was a right place at the right time. It was a scramble," said Lastimosa.

The TNT tactician was also relieved they were able to edge the Beermen despite losing RR Pogoy and Mikey Williams.

Williams, who wound up with 11 points, 3 rebounds and an assist, sustained an ankle sprain. Pogoy, a regular fixture in the lineup, also has an injured foot.

Lastimosa also gave credit Kelly Williams who was tasked to defend June Mar Fajardo aside from scoring 16 points.

"Kelly tonight was huge, he's the best player of the game. But more than that, when Kelly guards June Mar he forgets he's 41 he thinks that he's 21 year's old," said Lastimosa.

Perez ended up with 25 points for the Beermen even as Fajardo got 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Scores:

TNT 105 – Castro 21, Hollis-Jefferson 19, K.Williams 16, Oftana 14, M.Williams 11, Chua 8, Khobuntin 8, Varilla 4, Montalbo 4

SAN MIGUEL 103 – Clark 30, Perez 25, Fajardo 12, Cruz 10, Manuel 8, Tautuaa 6, Enciso 5, Lassiter 4, Bualandi 3, Brondial 0, Ross 0, Brondial 0

QUARTERS: 24-20, 49-48, 83-77, 105-103



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.



RELATED VIDEO: