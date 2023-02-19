PBA: Ginebra blows out Blackwater with 26-pt beating

Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra against Blackwater in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra came back from two successive defeats to manhandle Blackwater, 119-93, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday at PhilSports Arena.

Christian Standhardinger led the Kings with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jamie Malonzo also had a splendid outing with 25 markers, while import Justin Brownlee added 22.

This was a welcome victory for the Kings who are still aching after two tough losses to Magnolia and San Miguel Beer.

“They were tough losses,” said coach Tim Cone after the win. “You can bring your best game but still lose to Magnolia, San Miguel.

"But we knew tonight we had to jump out of that, make sure to beat the team we’re supposed to beat. We need t come out and get this win tonight.”

Blackwater’s Shawn Glover scored 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Bossing dropped to its sixth straight loss.

