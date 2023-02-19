Saitama middle blocker Jaja Santiago in action against the Denso Airybees in the Japan V.League Division 1. Photo courtesy of @Saitama_AMG.

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics extended their winning streak to five games after a 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Denso Airybees on Sunday at the Kurobe City General Sports Center.

Saitama improved to 17-6 in the 2022-23 season of the V.League, keeping them within striking distance of league-leaders JT Marvelous and Toray Arrows who both have 18-6 records.

Santiago finished with seven points on six kills and a block, while Yuka Sato scored 11 points built on 10 kills and Serbian import Sara Lozo put up 17 points on 12 attacks, three aces, and two blocks.

With her performance, Santiago remains tied for top blocker honors in the league with Thai middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang of JT Marvelous. Both players average 0.71 rejection per set.

Santiago is also second in the V.League with an attack rate of 47.9%.

The Ageo Medics return to action on Saturday against the Okayama Seagulls (6-18).