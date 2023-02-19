Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar. PBA Images

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra tactician Tim Cone said Japeth Aguilar will likely sit out of the games for the next 5 weeks due to injury.

Aguilar, who was supposed to join Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, is still recuperating from a knee injury he sustained against NLEX last February 8.

"Well he could be gone anywhere between… From today, I would say anywhere between three and five weeks. I would say that he might be back late, late in the playoffs," said Cone after Ginebra cruised past Blackwater on Sunday night.

"We'll see. Right now, he's immobilized. His knee is immobilized, so we can't really figure anything out until he frees his knee and starts exercising. Then we'll have a better idea of when he'll be back. But right now, he's just purely being immobilized."

Cone said this means Aguilar will be sorely missed in the FIBA qualifiers.

"Sayang, we're really gonna miss him for the window. Him and Kai (Sotto). It's really tough for this upcoming window, we're [not] gonna have those two guys we really relied on a lot," said the coach, who also works with Chot Reyes for Gilas.

Barangay Ginebra routed Blackwater, 119-93, on Sunday night to improve to 4-2 in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Before his injury, Aguilar averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Gin Kings in the conference.

