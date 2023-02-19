The FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws are assured of a place in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman scored a 90-77 win over Ateneo to secure a place in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Luke Felipe scored 21 points, Kirby Mongcopa came through with 15 points, eight boards, and two steals in a reserve role while VJ Pre and Dwyne Miranda each scored 12 points for the Baby Tamaraws, who improved to 9-2.

The victory also allowed FEU-Diliman to move into a tie with titleholder Nazareth School of National University in second place, making the twice-to-beat race interesting.

"At least nandoon kami sa standings. We have two remaining games before NU, I hope maging consistent naman kami sa ginagawa naming tama,. Yun lang ang kailangan kong idiin," said Baby Tamaraws coach Allan Albano.

Kristian Porter had 28 points and 24 rebounds while LeBron Nieto chipped in 24 points, six assists and four boards for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo dropped in a tie with De La Salle-Zobel at 4-7, a game behind University of Santo Tomas at 5-6.

Meanwhile, Mat Edding had 16 points, eight boards, and six assists as league-leading Adamson University extended its winning streak to 10 games following an 83-60 rout of University of the East.

Coach Mike Fermin is taking things step by step for the Baby Falcons, who have yet to lose a game since dropping their season opener to the Bullpups.

"Every game, we have small goals na tsina-challenge ko sila. Small lang naman because the bigger goal is to win. Kaya kami, quarter by quarter, we limit our turnovers," said Fermin. "Siguro, those little things, nagiging malaki iyon sa dulo dahil kapag na-accomplish nila small goals na iyon, tataas ang kumpiyansa."

The Junior Warriors dropped to 2-9.

The Scores:

Third Game

AdU (83) -- Edding 16, Reyes 15, Rosillo 10, De Jesus 6, Sajili 5, Perez 5, Medina 5, Culdora 5, Carillo 4, Tambauan 4, Abayon 3, Bonzalida 2, De Guzman 2, Manlapaz 1.

UE (60) -- Gragasin 11, Roldan 9, De Leon 8, Duque 8, Flores 7, Malonzo 6, V. Reyes 3, F. Reyes 2, Caldit 2, Gatchalian 2, Isip 2, Arcega 0, Bagro 0, Morales 0, Pangilinan 0, Ramos 0.

Quarterscores: 26-19, 46-31, 68-40, 83-60

Fourth Game

FEU (90) -- Felipe 21, Mongcopa 15, Pre 12, Miranda 12, Cabonilas 9, Pasaol 7, Burgos 4, Daa 4, Herbito 3, Salangsang 3, Cabigting 0, Pascual 0.

Ateneo (77) -- Porter 28, Nieto 20, Salandanan 9, Ebdane 8, De Guzman 5, Prado 3, Adevoso 2, Santiago 2, Delos Santos 0, Domangcas 0, Arada 0, Fidel 0, Urbina 0.

Quarterscores: 29-16, 51-34, 72-55, 90-77

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.