Jeron Teng lit up Terrafirma in the fourth quarter as Alaska continued its "Last Dance" with a 102-97 come-from-behind win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Saturday.

Teng tallied a career-high 30 points and helped the Aces claw their way back from a 20-point deficit.

Abu Tratter added 21 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Aces to its second straight win since the team announced its upcoming departure from the league.

Allyn Bulanadi fired 10 points, including 3 triples, as import Olu Ashaolu tallied 11 points and 19 rebounds for Alaska, which improved to 5-2 for solo third place in the team standings.

Antonio Hester scored 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Dyip. Joshua Munzon added 21 points.

Terrafirma dropped to 2-5 win-loss after squandering an 81-61 lead.

The scores:

Alaska 102 – Teng 30, Tratter 21, Ashaolu 11, Bulanadi 10, Ahanmisi 7, Ilagan 4, Herndon 4, DiGregorio 4, Stockton 4, Faundo 4, Tolomia 3, Adamos 0, Publico 0, Racal 0.

Terrafirma 97 – Hester 24, Munzon 21, Tiongson 16, Go 11, Calvo 8, Daquioag 8, Cahilig 5, Camson 4, Pascual 0, Ramos 0, Batiller 0.

Quarters: 20-25; 42-28; 66-83; 102-97.